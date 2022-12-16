Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Shares a Photo From Hospital Room While ‘Thinking of You All’
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor sets out on the road to recovery.
Today we want to take a moment to send The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) some get well wishes. The powerhouse soap vet recently underwent knee replacement surgery and shared a photo from a hospital room with a very special message to fans.
“After knee replacement!” Braeden shouted while holding up one arm to exhibit just how strong he felt. “Thinking of you all!”
After knee replacement! Thinking of you all! ❤️❤️❤️💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/7E0XDbyRry
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) December 16, 2022
Fans rushed in to tweet him their best wishes as well, including Patty Tramel, who gave the actor some advice, “Keep moving. Friends who have had the surgery said that the more you move, there will be less scarring and better healing. Hope all goes well.” And his former castmate, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon) sent him message too. “Eric wishing you a speedy recovery and a fantastic holiday,” he expressed. “You will be back to your full badassery in no time.”
And we have no doubt he will be! A knee replacement, a walker and even those purple hospital socks can’t keep this man down!
Again, we hope the CBS actor has a swift recovery and we can’t wait to see what his character has in store for Genoa City in 2023.
