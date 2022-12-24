Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Shares a Christmas Photo of His Twins Gone So Hilariously Wrong That There’ll Be ‘No Presents for Anyone’
Pretty sure there’s not a parent out there that won’t understand this one!
With the holiday season in full swing, Michael Graziadei took to Instagram to do what many a proud parent does: share a photo of his kids on Santa’s lap. Also as many a proud parent does, he had to laugh at the hilarious results of the shoot.
The actor, whose twins with significant other Lauren Carey turned 2 this summer, chuckled, “Bear looks high [as hell], and Arlo was terrified of the man in red.
“One-hundred percent winning Christmas… no presents for anyone,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
Needless to say, the shot will be treasured for an eternity to come. As one of Graziadei’s followers noted, “You wait until they’re grown — this will be your favorite picture of them.
“I love the one where I can see my now-grown daughter’s tonsils because she was screaming so hard,” she added with a laugh. “Your sons are adorable.”
Graziadei is also gearing up for good times with the family on screen, as Daniel’s father Danny will soon be back in Genoa City in the form of Michael Damian. And if you think Daniel has a wild past, sheesh, you should revisit his pop’s. (Follow his life story, from baby-faced rocker to the object of Phyllis’ obsession, here.)
