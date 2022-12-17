Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

The proud mama takes in the beautiful sight before her.

Last weekend was filled with a very special moment for The Young and the Restless’ Beth Maitland (Traci). The actress shared a video from the Performing Arts Center at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and announced that she was there to see her daughter Emmie. No, Emmie wasn’t graduating early or anything like that, in fact, she was part of the pit orchestra for The Nutcracker.

“Emmie’s playing The Nutcracker in the pit tonight,” Maitland shared, as she panned the camera over the venue. “Principal bassoon!”

She also posted a couple of eflies — err selfies — while “getting in the spirit” and one of them zeroed in on Emmie playing her bassoon. For those who aren’t up on musical terms, the “principle” reference Maitland made means that Emmie was the lead player for the bassoon section.

A few of the actress’ past and present castmates gave Emmie a shoutout as well, including Maitland’s onscreen sis, Eileen Davidson (Ashley), who stated, “Wow!” Lauralee Bell (Christine) thought the news was “so exiting” while Doug Davidson (ex-Paul) added, “That’s so great!”

Prior to the performance, Emmie posted a photo from behind the orchestra podium and revealed, “My home for the last several days. First time ever playing [The] Nutcracker this year! Three performances down, one to go!”

From Maitland’s posts, it appears Emmie’s final performance was a success — congrats!

From Maitland's posts, it appears Emmie's final performance was a success — congrats!