Three words can best sum up his post: Cute. Cuter. Cutest.

Rory Gibson has gone to the dogs — well, to one dog in particular — in the sweetest possible way. You’ll recall that earlier this fall, the Young & Restless leading man shared the sad news that his four-legged friend Chet had passed away. “I lost a part of me this week,” the actor said at the time. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.

“I love you, Chet. My heart is broken,” he added. “I will miss you forever.”

On December 11, Noah’s portrayer returned to social media to drop a series of photos and videos captioned simply Cloud. “Got a new pup?” asked castmate Sean Dominic (Nate). “Yessir,” Gibson replied. After that, the comments were just a lovefest of friends and fans marveling at the unparalleled adorableness on display.

One image in particular got a little extra attention. “That last picture,” emilylukena remarked. “OMG.” Easy to see why: In it, Cloud is snoozing on his dad and Dad is rocking a sharp new haircut. Perhaps all the better for Noah to get Audra out of his hair? (See more photos of slick soap-star makeovers here.)

