Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson Introduces the Precious New Addition to His Family — Plus, See His Sharp New Look
Three words can best sum up his post: Cute. Cuter. Cutest.
Rory Gibson has gone to the dogs — well, to one dog in particular — in the sweetest possible way. You’ll recall that earlier this fall, the Young & Restless leading man shared the sad news that his four-legged friend Chet had passed away. “I lost a part of me this week,” the actor said at the time. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
“I love you, Chet. My heart is broken,” he added. “I will miss you forever.”
View this post on Instagram
On December 11, Noah’s portrayer returned to social media to drop a series of photos and videos captioned simply Cloud. “Got a new pup?” asked castmate Sean Dominic (Nate). “Yessir,” Gibson replied. After that, the comments were just a lovefest of friends and fans marveling at the unparalleled adorableness on display.
View this post on Instagram
One image in particular got a little extra attention. “That last picture,” emilylukena remarked. “OMG.” Easy to see why: In it, Cloud is snoozing on his dad and Dad is rocking a sharp new haircut. Perhaps all the better for Noah to get Audra out of his hair? (See more photos of slick soap-star makeovers here.)
