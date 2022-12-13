Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS; Howard Wise/JPI; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress “sure knows how to throw one!”

It’s that time of year again, time when we take a break from the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and take in a party or two. Maybe you’ve been invited to a few or plan to throw one yourself and the daytime stars are no different. In fact, The Young and the Restless’ Christel Khalil (Lily) hosted one over the weekend and a few of her castmates showed up to celebrate.

The portrayer of her onscreen brother, Bryton James (Devon), shared a group photo and remarked that Khalil “sure knows how to throw one,” to which the CBS soap actress replied, “Love you B!”

Melissa Ordway (Abby) had a few of her own fun shots to show off, including one with hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and cheered, “Oh what fun it is to celebrate.” And her host was pleased to have her there and expressed, “Love you! So happy to see you guys! Abby and Lily for life!”

Mark Grossman (Adam) and Courtney Hope (Sally), who were recently spotted together in Mexico, also attended, as did Sean Dominic (Nate), who gave Khalil, who turned 35 on November 30, a big belated birthday shoutout!

Prior to all the festive postings, Khalil shared a video of her getting their front courtyard ready for the big holiday blowout.

And it looks as though it was a success and the Genoa City gang had a blast and we hope you take some time out to have a bit of fun the next couple of weeks as well!

