“So bummed out, but I can’t make it happen,” the Genoa City star lamented.

Young & Restless powerhouse Michelle Stafford recently made an attempt to take “family holiday card” pics with her kids, and well, it seems it just wasn’t meant to be. In her own words, “None of them worked.”

Her alter-ego Phyllis had more success getting her children Summer and Daniel to pose for a photo when they were younger, than did her counterpart with Natalia and Jameson this year.



In sharing the hilarious “evidence” that she “tried” on Instagram, Stafford wondered if maybe she should “just dress up Rufus in a Santa Suit or something like that for the card from now on.” We’d love to see the pooch in costume, not gonna lie.

She concluded, “I guess we are past the age for that,” a sad realization for a mom as indicated by the crying face emojis attached to the statement.

Finally, Stafford doled out a message to “those of you who usually get a holiday card from us,” and said resignedly, “I guess this is gonna have to suffice.”

The photos of her unimpressed children were shared with the hashtag “tis the season to be jolly,” which made it extra funny, though we really feel for her.

A disappointed Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital) exclaimed, “Oh but I keep all of your cards!!!” Stafford replied, “I know, I’m so bummed out, but I can’t make it happen.”

Loyal pal Vanessa Marcil (Brenda, GH) declared the photos the “best holiday card ever,” while her former Young & Restless co-star Doug Davidson (Paul) yukked it up in the comments. Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) and Krista Allen (Taylor, Bold & Beautiful), sent their love via multiple heart emojis.

One follower had a helpful suggestion and urged Stafford to “Think like Phyllis, Michelle; it takes bribes! That’s how I got my kids to do it as they got older!😂” Lucindadavis63 added, “Great pictures, anyway! Happy Holidays!”

