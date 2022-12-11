Credit: CBS screenshot

There are a lot of naughty people in Genoa City this Christmas season.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 12 – 16, Santa might not want to consult with Traci about his list this year. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Tis the season to be naughty or nice, and Traci informs Lily that she’s surrounded by some extremely naughty people. It definitely puts Lily in a jolly mood! Elsewhere, Summer jokes with Daniel, “We’re not still trouble, are we?” Given Daniel’s response, we’re not so sure about him.

Audra pulled Noah in for a kiss last week, and then went and slept with Tucker! Noah of course is honest with Allie in this preview, who he’s had a thing with since before his ex Audra came into town. Allie asks, “Did you respond to her?” We know that Noah rejected Audra, but will Allie believe him?

In another tease of what is to come, Sally tells Noah that she doesn’t want to cross any lines, but he’s very sexy. They kiss, but it was just last week that Sally found herself back in Adam’s bed! However, she also came clean to Nick about that, saying it was her way of making sure there wasn’t anything left to salvage, which there wasn’t.

Are you happy that Sally’s seemingly chosen Nick as the Newman brother she sees herself with? And who should Adam move on with?

