Has Tessa given Mariah the one thing she needed most?

Having played The Young and the Restless’ Mariah since 2014, Camryn Grimes knows a thing or two about the character. What she loves about playing her over the years is the amount of growth she’s seen because if there’s one thing Mariah “always searched for” it was “a sense of stability.” Looking back on the character’s history as a bit of a loose cannon, that’s easy to understand.

If there’s one thing Grimes works hard to make clear, it has to do with who her alter ego is… and who she definitely is not. “Mariah’s not the evil twin, but she’s the misunderstood twin,” she explained. And that’s a distinction worth noting, given how often soaps tend to go the good/evil route when it comes to twins, even if one is no longer on the canvas, as is the case with dearly departed Cassie.

The actress points out that while Mariah is “still snarky… and throws out witty little remarks here and there,” she’s become so much more over time. “She’s been on this entire journey since she came to Genoa City, finding her family, getting acquainted, finding friends, and trying out relationships,” Grimes told Soaps.com. “She really gets to spread her wings and be happy and figure out what that security looks like for her.”

Thankfully, that journey has led Mariah to find the love of her life in Tessa.

As a result, Grimes has been enjoying letting fans “see a side of [Mariah] that is really, really truly happy.” Although we can’t help but worry that there might be trouble down the line, perhaps in the form of the baby the couple is hoping to bring into their family. After all, we all know that happiness isn’t exactly the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to soap pairings!

