Behold: Photos of Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope On Holiday in Mexico
However you spent your weekend, you didn’t have as much fun as they did.
Fans of The Young and the Restless who happened to be vacationing in Mexico this weekend had to have done a double take when they caught a glimpse of castmates Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope soaking up the sights as well. As documented on Grossman’s Instagram feed, he and his leading lady toured attractions in Tulum, went canoeing and sampled the local fare. (Side note: Whatever Grossman is drinking in that first picture, we’ll take three, thanks.)
The Emmy-nominated heartthrob captioned the fun-filled photo dump simply, “Mexico,” but his followers were quick to read into the images. For instance, onyxsachi exclaimed, “That makes me so happy [to see] you two together in real life.”
“Yes,” yehyahuniverse wrote with enough S’s to fill a whole alphabet. “I knew it.”
View this post on Instagram
There was nothing except perhaps proximity to suggest that Adam and Sally’s portrayers had become a real-life couple. But folks nonetheless were drawn in by the idea that the actors behind the characters of whom they are so enamored were also enamored of one another. “You two have always had the best charisma,” noted debtragethon. “Without question soulmates. When you know, you know.
“So happy you found each other,” she added.
Grossman was previously involved with Sharon Case, who plays Adam’s ex-wife, Sharon. Hope married General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael) — but only in air quotes, we learned after they had split up. (Why? Duell explains here.)
