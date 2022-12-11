Behold: Photos of Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope On Holiday in Mexico

Grossman was previously involved with Sharon Case , who plays Adam’s ex-wife, Sharon. Hope married General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael) — but only in air quotes, we learned after they had split up. (Why? Duell explains here. )

There was nothing except perhaps proximity to suggest that Adam and Sally’s portrayers had become a real-life couple. But folks nonetheless were drawn in by the idea that the actors behind the characters of whom they are so enamored were also enamored of one another. “You two have always had the best charisma,” noted debtragethon. “Without question soulmates. When you know, you know.

The Emmy-nominated heartthrob captioned the fun-filled photo dump simply, “Mexico,” but his followers were quick to read into the images. For instance, onyxsachi exclaimed, “That makes me so happy [to see] you two together in real life.”

Fans of The Young and the Restless who happened to be vacationing in Mexico this weekend had to have done a double take when they caught a glimpse of castmates Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope soaking up the sights as well. As documented on Grossman’s Instagram feed, he and his leading lady toured attractions in Tulum, went canoeing and sampled the local fare. (Side note: Whatever Grossman is drinking in that first picture, we’ll take three, thanks.)

However you spent your weekend, you didn’t have as much fun as they did.

1 / 18 <p>After her ill-fated romance with Jack finally crashed and burned when he discovered her role in, er, <em>helping</em> Summer to decide to leave Genoa City, Sally took a liking to Adam. Perhaps sensing they were kindred spirits, the two made a connection and compared notes on being outcasts. But Adam was all business at this point.</p>

2 / 18 <p>Adam had been minding his Ps and Qs since donating a kidney to Faith and getting back into the family fold, and he seemed to take it to heart when Victor warned him against getting involved with Sally after Chloe hired her to work in his Newman Fashion division. But the black sheep son couldn’t help but stir the pot <em>just</em> a tad by showing up to his Newman Media launch party with the town pariah on his arm.</p>

3 / 18 <p>Phyllis, who had tried to run Sally out of town after what she did to Summer, was none too pleased when she showed up at an event at her hotel. They clashed, and Sally threw her drink at Phyllis, who reciprocated by dumping an ice bucket over her head. Adam rescued his date and took her up to the company suite to dry off, where she repaid his kindness with a deep kiss.</p>

4 / 18 <p>After the kiss they shared at the Newman Media launch party, Adam insisted things between he and Sally be kept professional moving forward. Sally agreed, but couldn’t help indulging in fantasies about re-creating the kiss…</p>

5 / 18 <p>Sally respected Adam’s rule about keeping things professional, although she kept herself on his radar by always being nearby… whether it be while jogging in the park, at Newman Media… or outside his office door eavesdropping. Though she managed to leave him perturbed on more than one occasion, he agreed to let her catch a ride with him to Italy on the Newman jet when she came up with an idea to put Newman Fashion on the map by swapping out Victoria’s wedding dress from Fenmore’s with one of her own designs.</p>

6 / 18 <p>Romance was certainly in the air in Tuscany and Sally and Adam were not immune. Adam saved her bacon when she was questioned as to why she was there, and said she had come as his “plus one.” They didn’t really have to pretend as Adam told her she looked beautiful ahead of the ceremony. When Victoria appeared on Victor’s arm in Sally’s dress, it was a moment of triumph… and of chemistry between her and Adam.</p>

7 / 18 <p>Sally and Adam shared a passionate kiss in his room at the Tuscan villa after Victoria and Ashland were married, and it seemed as though they might make love for the first time. Alas, Adam told Sally that he wasn’t ready to embark on a relationship and didn’t want to risk a one-night stand.</p>

8 / 18 <p>After Italy, Adam and Sally had drinks to celebrate his “good mood” after an article exposing Ashland Locke was somehow published by Chance Comm, leading to Billy’s downfall. She later proved her loyalty to her boss by dressing up in disguise and spying on Billy in an attempt to get dirt on him.</p>

9 / 18 <p>Despite numerous warnings from Chloe about getting involved with Adam, and Chelsea piling on with even more when she returned to town, Sally would not be deterred. When Chelsea concocted a plan to ship Sally off to New York to get her out of the picture for a week, Sally boldly asked Adam if he’d like to join her — with Chloe and Chelsea watching from inside the restaurant. Adam couldn’t free up the time, but one can’t help but admire her chutzpah!</p>

10 / 18 <p>After Victoria brought Newman Media back under the Newman Enterprises umbrella and decided she didn’t want to keep Newman Fashion, Chelsea and Chloe decided to strike out on their own and make a deal with Lauren. Sally, of course, was dumped, but to her surprise, Adam appeared and announced that he was hiring her at Newman Media. It turned out the job offer was real and he made her his right-hand woman.</p>

11 / 18 <p>Sally and Adam finally gave into their attraction and had sex, well, all <em>over</em> his office. The moment of truth came as they looked into each other’s eyes after sharing a champagne toast on Valentine’s Day.</p>

12 / 18 <p>Soon, Adam and Sally were making regular visits to a suite at the Grand Phoenix for a little “love in the afternoon” — and at all other times of the day as well. Super happy with both their business and personal relationship statuses, it wasn’t long before they went public, aka, let Victor and Chelsea know. Victor had words of caution for Adam, and Sally made sure Chelsea knew they’d taken things to the next level right after the first time.</p>

13 / 18 <p>Sally and Adam’s relationship began hitting on all cylinders and while we’re not sure how he gets any work done with her wearing some of the outfits she does, they make a productive team, with Sally having Adam’s back at every turn. When Ashland’s cancer lie was exposed and Victor put Adam in at Newman-Locke as interim CEO, Sally ran Newman Media for him. </p>

14 / 18 <p>Unaware that Victoria and Ashland had been in a car accident, Sally and Adam met at the Grand Phoenix to celebrate with champagne. It was there that the redhead first told her lover and boss that she was falling in love with him.</p>

15 / 18 <p>After Sally shared a secret from her past that involved a scam similar to one Adam had once pulled, it only strengthened their bond. Adam told Sally he was falling in love with her too.</p>

16 / 18 <p>After Victoria took back the reins at Newman Enterprises, Adam reverted to running Newman Media, which didn’t sit too well. Sally assured him she had his back as he decided he wanted NE… all of it. Adam hatched a plot to oust his sister by steering her back into a relationship with the disgraced Ashland Locke, which would cause her to fall out of favor with their father. Sally got right to work, taking advantage of run-ins with both parties to push her man’s agenda.</p>

17 / 18 <p>Adam made Sally CEO of Newman Media after taking the reins at Newman Enterprises and wanted her to give her a chance to shine even after he was ousted by Victoria’s return. Needing to distance himself from his girlfriend so his sister would keep her on, Adam dumped Sally. His noble act worked, and Sally overheard Adam telling Sharon about it, but despite sharing a passionate kiss, Adam stuck to his guns and told her they were done (even though it was clearly killing him).</p>