Nate calls Devon out on his latest blunder.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 12 – 16, Billy and Chelsea continue to connect. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

To say Nate and Devon’s relationship is strained is an understatement. They’ve both been involved with the same woman in the past, and Nate’s attempt at a corporate coup at Chancellor-Winters didn’t exactly help strengthen their relationship. As news of Abby and Chance’s breakup, along with Devon and Amanda’s spreads, Nate questions Devon on what happened. In a preview of what’s to come, Nate says to Devon, “This is quite the touchy subject for you, isn’t it? Makes me wonder what in the world could you have done to mess things up with Amanda?”

Since saving Chelsea from her suicide attempt, Billy’s been more than attentive to his former flame. So much so that it has caused drama in his relationship with Lily, who thinks Billy is focused on saving Chelsea to avoid figuring out his own life. Adam too has asked Billy to back off his hovering over Chelsea, but Billy has refused. Next week, the two continue to stay in one another’s orbits as Billy tells Chelsea, “I don’t think there’s anything you need to make amends for or apologize for.” Chelsea replies, “That’s nice of you to say, but we both know it’s not true.” Billy says, “So we are talking about what happened in Myanmar.”

Tucker McCall came back to town with a few agendas, one included worming his way into Jabot. However, his top goal was to try and score another chance with Ashley. Now he’s prepared to entice her with a very tempting offer. Coming up, Tucker says to Ashley, “If I were to propose to you that you quit your family business and let me help you build your own empire, what would you say to that?”

What say you fans? Will Ashley fall for Tucker again, or tell him what he can do with his proposal?

