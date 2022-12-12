Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“Sometimes you just need to get away.”

Sally has had many ups and downs as of late on The Young and the Restless. Not only was she ousted from her seat as CEO at Newman Media, her emotions have been all over the place having been torn between Newman brothers Adam and Nick. It’s safe to say the character could use a vacation from Genoa City — and its drama — and Sally’s portrayer decided that she could use one too.

“Sometimes you just need to get away,” Courtney Hope stated by sharing a photo from Tulum, Mexico, looking extremely fit and dressed in a royal blue bikini while emerged in what appears to be a beautiful lagoon.

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) sent her castmate her approval through a series of fire emojis — plus, fans were happy to see that she was enjoying herself but wanted Hope to know they had been just as happy with her daytime presence as well. “You’re doing an amazing job on the soap! I’m definitely going to the gym today,” Lisa Marino-Fudali commented and Golferman added, “Totally killing it on Young & Restless! Daytime-Emmy worthy!”

She then posted a couple more pics swimming with her favorite animal.

As well as some biking “through the Coba Jungle.”

The actress has made it clear in the past that the best thing you can do for yourself is to take time for yourself and we’re glad to see that she’s off relaxing and enjoying some of the gorgeous places Mexico has to offer.

Even though Hope’s character has endured a bit of turmoil as of late, Sally has experienced far worse, which you can look back on in our gallery below filled with photos featuring how Sally wreaked fabtastic havoc on not one but two soaps.