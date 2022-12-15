Credit: Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of Everett Collection.

“There was a lot of feathers in places where feathers shouldn’t be.”

The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes is busy planning her wedding to Brock Powell after getting engaged last January. Since her character Mariah just went through a ceremony with Tessa, did she find any inspiration from their very sparkly nuptials? Well, no, not really.

You see, Grimes and Powell are leaning toward a more earthy wedding versus a recreation of Studio 54. “It’s not my style,” she told Soaps.com of Mariah and Tessa’s wedding. “But I for sure appreciated it. I’m just very woodland and greenery. I don’t like crazy colors. And it was very 70s. And yeah,” she laughe, “a lot of sequins and there was a lot of feathers in places where feathers shouldn’t be.” Powell shared that a rogue feather from someone’s wardrobe even showed up behind their couch months later — that’s how over-the-top the Teriah wedding was.

But don’t think for a minute that Grimes didn’t appreciate what The Young and the Restless cast and crew accomplished with the wedding of the year. “That doesn’t mean that it was a bad wedding at all. We were so happy to be there. And usually with weddings, everybody’s tired,” she noted. “But everybody was in the best spirits because we knew what we were there for. The energy was so, so amazing. I’ve never seen a wedding that’s looked like it on the show. The set decorators, they were just so fantastic.”

Now that we know what the bride’s dream wedding looks like, what about the groom? Powell is letting his bride take the lead, but if they ever decide to renew their vows, he’s got it covered. “I’m a big Lord of the Rings fan,” he shared. “So what about second wedding? If we did a second wedding where I could do all my nerdy stuff.” Now that’s an invite list we’d all love to see: Bilbo Baggins, Frodo and Gandalf.

