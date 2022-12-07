Credit: Michael Larsen/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress knows how to step up and face the music — literally.

It’s never too late to share memories from past holidays and that’s exactly what The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley; Days of Our Lives‘ ex-Kristen) recently did. Not only that, she gave her Instagram followers a front row seat to the festivities that went on during her family’s Thanksgiving.

“A little late but a couple Thanksgiving Day karaoke highlights!” Davidson shared, along with two videos. “Especially singing ‘I Will Survive’ with my husband’s ex Betsy Russell.”

In the first video, the CBS soap vet had some fun while getting into the groove with three other ladies and singing The Four Seasons’ 1963 classic “Oh, What a Night.”

However, in the second one, Davidson and Russell, each holding a glass of wine, tried their hand at singing Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive.”

A couple of her former Days of Our Lives castmates jumped into the comments to send her a round of applause, including Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail), as fans got a kick out of their performance.

Russell, who is an actress and may be known to viewers for playing Jill, the wife of The Jigsaw Killer, in the Saw franchise, was married to Vincent Van Patten from 1989 to 2001 before he married Davidson in 2003. While Davidson and her husband share one child, a son, Jesse, Van Patten and Russell share two sons, Richard and Vincent Jr., so it’s nice to see this blended family coming together and having fun for the holidays!

Now that we've gotten a peek at Davidson's extended family, take a look at her onscreen one by browsing our gallery below featuring a who's who in the Abbott clan.