Young & Restless Preview: Jack Has Harsh Words for Phyllis After Jeremy Arrives in Genoa City — and Even Victor Is Concerned!
Victoria confronts her mother on her part in bringing danger to their town.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 5 – 9, Phyllis has put Diane and the Abbotts in the line of danger. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Ashley, Nikki and Phyllis have been determined to take out Diane since she arrived back in town. Unfortunately, their latest actions may have done more harm than good, especially for their loved ones. Tucker informed Ashley about Diane’s connection to Jeremy Stark, and that she put him in prison. He advised her to use Jeremy to get to Diane. However Diane had pulled Jack to her side and convinced him of the very real threat Stark imposed on all of them, and that Tucker had also been using her and Ashley to try and get to Jabot. Jack warned Ashley about Tucker and Jeremy and to stand down, but it was too little, too late. Phyllis already contacted Jeremy about where he could find Diane!
In a preview of what’s to come, Diane opens the Abbott front door to find Jeremy standing there. She later warns Jack that Ashley, Phyllis and Nikki have made good on their threat.
Meanwhile, Victoria meets with her mother at the cafe and asks, “Are you responsible for bringing a criminal to town?” Flash to an image of Jeremy in Genoa City. Will she throw Phyllis under the bus, or admit all three ladies are partially to blame?
Victor notes, “The threat is real.” If Victor is concerned about Jeremy, he must be dangerous! Finally, Jack warns Phyllis if their children or Diane are harmed in any way he will throw her out of this building so fast her head will spin!
Video: Young & Restless/Twitter