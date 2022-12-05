Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Mistakes, he’s made a few (hundred)!

Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.

Related Story Young & Restless' Michelle Stafford Pushes Back: 'Thanks for Being So Rude'

But Chelsea’s not alone here and it’s become clear that Billy’s being a little too there for her. Last we checked, he was still in a relationship with Lily and Adam got back together with Chelsea. In fact, Adam’s making that very point to Billy!

But is he going to listen? Of course not. This is Billy, Genoa City’s King of Blunders. There’s no mistake he won’t gleefully make… and then double down on.

That’s something Young & Restless had fun with when they had Jason Thompson play Put a Finger Down in a recent 50th anniversary video.

“Put a finger down if you ended up in a coma because of your gambling addiction,” the actor read in character, “then had an affair with your brother’s girlfriend, made up with your ex-wife and got a little brash and sassy, lost the company’s yacht in a poker game, reunited with your ex-girlfriend and launched a popular podcast that is keeping everyone in town on their toes.”

Well, Thompson dutifully put a finger down, but we feel like that should have taken all five fingers.

The really funny thing?

We cover all of those things in our brand new photo gallery rehashing some of Billy’s dumbest choices! We actually had to whittle them down a bit, because we go all the back to his Brittany days, and there were a lot of “What was he thinking?!” moments to cover.

Check out the photo gallery of Billy’s dumbest choices below!