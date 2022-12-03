Young & Restless Preview: Summer Blasts Phyllis for Ratting Out Diane and Putting Them in Danger — and Billy Refuses Adams Request
Audra tells Noah exactly what she wants from Noah.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 5 – 9, Billy refuses to back away from Chelsea. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Last week, Diane warned Jack how dangerous Jeremy Stark could be and feared he may target anyone she cared about, as well as had the resources to go after Jabot. Later, even Nikki and Ashley began to rethink using Stark against Diane. Unfortunately, Phyllis didn’t get that memo, and she anonymously tipped him off that it was Diane who sent him to the big house! By the end of the week, Jeremy came knocking on the Abbott’s door!
In a preview of what’s to come, Summer screams at Phyllis, “How could you put our family in danger?!? How could you put Harrison in the line of fire?!?” Phyllis replies, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” Summer says, “You told Jeremy Stark he could find Diane at the Abbott house.” Has Phyllis indeed put her family in jeopardy?
Since coming to town, a lot has come to light about Noah and Audra’s past. Coming up, Noah tells Audra, “If it’s an apology you want it’s yours, wholeheartedly, it’s what you deserve.” Audra replies, “Noah, I want you.” Given he already is involved with Allie, how will he respond to his ex?
Finally, Lily confronted Billy about his fixation on saving Chelsea, which she thought was a way for him to avoid finding his true passion in life. Meanwhile, Adam was also concerned about Chelsea, and Billy’s involvement with her, but Sharon worried he was trying to make this a competition between himself and Billy and should back off. Next week, Adam tells Billy, “As much as I appreciate your help with Chelsea, I think it’s time you took a step back.” Billy replies, “I can’t do that.”
What do you think fans? Will this spell the end of Billy and Lily? With Daniel back in town, Lily clearly has some alternatives!
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube