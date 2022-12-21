Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (2), Alberto E. Rodriquez/Getty Images, Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

The actress welcomed her firstborn into the world on December 21, 2009.

No one can say that Michelle Stafford doesn’t have her priorities in order. As the Young & Restless MVP told Soaps.com in 2021, “My kids will always be my No. 1 priority. I mean, that’s my whole job as a mom, to do my best to make them happy and give them the best life I possibly can, right?”

Absolutely. And from the looks of it, Phyllis’ portrayer is doing a bang-up job. See for yourself as we celebrate the “debut” of her firstborn, daughter Natalia, with a photo-filled stroll down Memory Lane.

Ready for Takeoff

Even at only 2 years old, Stafford’s “lil’ badass” carried herself like a born jet-setter. First class all the way!

Life’s a Beach

In 2013, Natalia’s mom gave her followers a glimpse of “what I’m pretty much doing every moment of the day.” Look familiar, parents everywhere?

Kids Say the Darnedest Things

When “Supermommy” tried to get a compliment out of her 3-year-old, the result was at least super funny.

Sing… Sing a Song

Frozen was clearly a favorite of Natalia’s when Stafford shot this precious video of her “Let It Go”-ing for it.

‘App’-lying Themselves

“This [dubsmash] app is killin’ my kid,” chuckled Stafford as she and Natalia served up food for thought — well, giggles — in 2015. “She’s still laughing.”

‘Professional Mom’

After Stafford’s family grew to include Natalia’s kid brother, Jameson, it was a good thing that the Emmy winner was a “seasoned pro flying with these two.”

Mess-merizing

“Mama, a mermaid and mess,” Stafford captioned a “reflective” shot with Natalia in 2018. “You could throw a stone in my house and hit a mess. But my kids are cute — and please notice and enjoy how much I look like the Hamburglar.”

Let the Good Times Roll

A 2019 visit to Disneyland with Natalia and Jameson left Mom marveling that “it really is the happiest place on Earth… and… the most packed place on Earth.” But still the funnest!

Spook-tacular

“I am damn exhausted,” Stafford admitted after going through the rigors of Halloween ’19 with her little trick-or-treaters. Luckily, she had the day after… Oh. Wait. No, only the kids had the next day off; Mom would be working!

May the Fourth Be With You

Sharing pics of Natalia’s first and last days in fourth grade, Mom marveled, “The change in my daughter as a student was remarkable… I am quite proud of [her] for her growth and, dare I say, proud of myself for mine.”

Wonder Women

On International Women’s Day in 2021, Stafford said that she tried to lead Natalia by example. “I don’t always do great. I screw up,” Mom admitted. “But I try.”

Don’t Mess With Mom

A year later, Stafford said that she’d become less “apt to post pictures of my daughter… as she has attracted some creepers. So if you are one of those, honestly, I would suggest you not be, because… you’re going to have to deal with me. I don’t think you want that.”

It’s Not the Same as It Was…

… or so Harry Styles would sing. Nonetheless, Stafford and Natalia had a “badass night” at the superstar’s concert in the fall of 2022. “My daughter was still somewhat cool being with her mom,” the actress added, “even though she said I was doing the ‘mom dance.’”

No Turning Back Now!

“As of this moment, I have a 13-year-old,” Stafford marveled on Natalia’s birthday in 2022. “I would love to write something poetic and deep but… it’s late. I will say, however, what an extraordinary, beautiful, brilliant girl I have!”

