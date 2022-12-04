Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Business and pleasure are on the verge of mixing.

We could be wrong. It’s happened once or twice before. Maybe a zillion, but who’s counting? (Ed. note: Stop counting, dang it!) But it sure looks to us like The Young and the Restless is about to make more of Newman Enterprises colleagues Victoria and Nate than mere colleagues.

We know, we know, he’s just managed to slap a Band-Aid on his relationship with Elena. But that coupling is on life support, as far as we can see. No way is Nate going to be able to curb his enthusiasm for corporate sharking well enough to keep Elena by his side.

Victoria, on the other hand, is all about being cutthroat. Heck, if was Nate’s willingness to sell out Devon, Lily and Chancellor-Winters that led to him being offered his new seat of power. Nate and Victoria are birds (of prey) of a feather.

There also feels like there’s long been a little something more beneath their interactions. For instance, Victoria, who issues pink slips like some people spout one-liners, went out of her way to ensure that Nate landed on his feet after he betrayed his family to climb the corporate ladder. In addition, she’s taken pains to make him feel at home at Newman. Our take: She doesn’t just respect him, she likes him.

Plus, since Nick has already put Nate on blast, a potential coupling between the company’s newcomer and Victoria would set up the kind of family conflict that the Newmans wouldn’t be the Newmans without. What do you think? Is Young & Restless setting up a Victoria/Nate pairing? On your way to the comments…

