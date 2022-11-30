Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

The ink isn’t even on the divorce papers, much less dry, and already someone’s ready to make a splash in the dating pool.

Related Story On the Anniversary of His Death, a Loving Tribute to the Movie Heartthrob Who Began His Career on Young & Restless: ‘He Was Just So Unpretentious’

The Young and the Restless is about to become The Footloose and the Fancy-Free. On November 29, Conner Floyd shared to his Instagram account the scene in which Chance, off his conversation with father-in-law Victor, assures soon-to-be ex-wife Abby that nope, he didn’t disclose that their marriage went up in flames because she got down and dirty with Devon.

“I took all the blame,” Chance said, adding that he had no intention of “embarrassing” Abby by ever revealing that she’s shattered the vows she made on the couch, on the stairs, on the…

You get the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conner Floyd (@connergfloyd)

Chance did more in his discussion with Victor than “protect and serve” his two-timing missus, though. He also came to a conclusion: “It would be a monumental mistake to drag this out any further,” he told Abby. So he wanted to move forward with the divorce with the same speed that characters on The Bold and the Beautiful rush into weddings.

It was a crushing blow not only to Abby but to fans of the embattled couple. There may be an upside to their split, however: a suddenly single Chance. “What should [his] Tinder profile say?” asked portrayer Conner Floyd, perhaps knowing what a catch his character would be considered on the social scene.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Playfully, Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby, was not having it. Off the scene from the show that had just unspooled, she joked, “Cutthroat.” (Floyd responded by blowing his leading lady an emoji kiss.)

One thing’s for sure, anyway. Once Genoa City learns that Chance is no longer rocking a wedding band, he’s gonna be Mr. Popularity. The question is, who will be first to turn his head and open his heart? Review the women with whom Chance could get involved in the below photo gallery. You don’t even have to swipe right to check it out.