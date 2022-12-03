Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Get into the Christmas spirit with sounds from one of daytime’s favorite returning actors.

Fans have been so excited ever since news broke that Michael Damian would be returning to The Young and the Restless as Danny just in time for Christmas and now we have something more to get you into the holiday spirit. The daytime vet just released a new song, “Must Be Christmas,” that happens to be featured on his Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.

“It’s my favorite time of the year, not to be cliched,” Damian expressed during an interview with Soaps.com. “I was thinking about all the Christmas movies we’ve done,” he continued, referring to his wife and producing partner Janeen, “and it hit me just how much we must really, really love the holiday!”

The actor shared a sample of the song on his Instagram, to which his co-star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) jumped into the comments to shout out a big “yes!” And his castmate Beth Maitland (Traci) let him know just how “fabulous” the news was. Fans loved the song as well and couldn’t wait to see him back on the CBS soap.

The movie, which was released on the streaming platform on November 10, stars Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, a spoiled heiress who loses her memory in a skiing accident and is taken in by a widower and his daughter at Christmastime. Damian is a producer on the project with Janeen as director and executive producer.

Have you seen the movie or plan to watch with friends and family this holiday season? Let us know in the comments. And if you want to see what’s in store, watch the trailer below — plus, listen to Damian’s full song today.

