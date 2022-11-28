Credit: CBS screenshot

Sally tells Adam how she really feels about him.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 28 – December 2, Victor has a warning for Nick. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Last week, Adam surprised Sally by asking her to marry him, right after finding her kissing his brother Nick! Of course, Adam had been powered by a bit of liquid courage, and Sally called him out for being drunk. He continued to insist they were perfect together and shouldn’t waste another moment. Nick rode in to save Sally, warning Adam to step away from her.

Sally later was stunned when Adam arrived at her suite. She chastised him for proposing to her in public and drunk. He in turn accused her of using Nick for sex, whereas he was offering her love. He insists his proposal was from the heart and to consider it.

Coming up in the latest promo, which was also shared by Courtney Hope on her social media, Adam tells Sally, “I love you, and you love me too, Sally.” Sally’s response? “You broke my heart!” She’s made that clear several times but is always drawn back into Adam’s orbit.

It seems Nick too can sense Sally is torn. He asks her, “You still haven’t told me how you really feel.” Sally clearly has feelings for both brothers, but she’s going to have to choose.

Speaking of choosing, Victor says to Nick, “You are competing with Adam over a woman?” Nick explains to his father that Adam doesn’t deserve Sally. Victor warns him, “If you choose that woman over family you will live to regret it!”

What do you think fans? Will Sally choose Adam over Nick? Will Nick choose Sally over family?

