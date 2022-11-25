Credit: CBS screenshot

Daniel could be sticking around Genoa City for some time.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 28 – December 2, Victor confronts Chance about his daughter. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Before Thanksgiving, Diane confronted Ashley for colluding against her with Tucker, while Ashley accused her of running to Jack in hopes he’d rescue her from a bunch of mean ladies. Ashley also realized Diane was scared witless about Jeremy Stark’s imminent release from prison, which Diane helped send him to. In a shocking move, Jack interrupted the fight and sided with Diane, saying her goal is to protect their family and Jabot from Tucker. In a preview of what’s to come, Diane tells Jack, “I’m just so touched that you’d stand up for me that way. I hope you know it means everything to me.” With that, she throws her arms around him. Kyle appears and asks, “Am I interrupting something?” Diane pulls herself off of Jack.

Lily was stunned when her old flame Daniel returned to town, and Phyllis was equally thrilled to see her son back. Daniel admitted his relationship with Heather had been on rocky footing for a while now. Next week, it seems Daniel may be thinking of putting roots back down in Genoa City. Summer asks Daniel, “You want to work with Chancellor-Winters?” Daniel nods, “I’m thinking of a new career. It might just be a game-changer.” Of course, working with Lily could rekindle an old flame.

After Chance and Amanda walked in on Abby and Devon sexing it up together all over Devon’s place, Chance realized it was over for him and Abby. He let her know that he clearly wasn’t enough for her, or the right man for her. Abby later tearfully confessed to Ashley about her affair which has broken her marriage. Next week it’s Victor’s turn as he asks Chance, “What did you do to my daughter?”

What do you think fans? Has Diane really turned over a new leaf? And are you excited about the possibility of Daniel sticking around?

