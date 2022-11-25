Credit: MARTIN MAGUIRE/Hallmark

“There was definitely some tea I was not aware of!”

Hunter King broke one of Hollywood’s golden rules about never starring in a movie with kids or animals… but rules are meant to be broken. The Young and the Restless alum has some adorable — and very furry — co-stars in the upcoming Hallmark holiday movie, A Royal Corgi Christmas.

King plays a YouTube dog trainer who finds herself spending the holidays with the royal family after a new puppy in the palace, named Mistletoe, causes a bit of mischief. Given that the dog’s owner is a handsome prince, the movie is filled with romance, royalty and adorable, fuzzy faces.

King told us that her lovable castmate sometimes caused “a little bit of chaos” before they would shoot a scene. “They’re dogs. Like, what do you expect?” she laughed. “They’re perfectly imperfect.”

In preparing for the party, King basically took a course in Royalty 101. “I wasn’t well versed in” the drama that can be found in royal circles, she admitted. “But there was definitely some tea that I was not aware of, let’s just put it that way!”

Did she walk away with any tips she might incorporate into her daily life? “Maybe I won’t wear as many sweatpants,” revealing that she — like us — was wearing exactly that during the interview.

A Royal Corgi Christmas premieres on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel. And since that’s sure to leave us all feeling romantic, why not flash back to the unforgettable Kyle/Summer romance that King got to be part of during her time in Genoa City!