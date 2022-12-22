Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special.
Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
That isn’t the surprise that we got, though. That came when Grimes, who “was raised on Rankin/Bass, essentially,” revealed that her all-time favorite of the production company’s specials was The Year Without a Santa Claus, the 1974 classic that includes an unforgettable sing-off by the Heat Miser and the Snow Miser. (You can watch the clips below; they are as awesome now as when you were a kid.) That’s our favorite, too!
But then, Grimes threw at us a plot twist. When Burtt mentioned 1979’s Jack Frost, the actress admitted that The Year Without a Santa Claus is actually her second favorite Rankin-Bass special. “My first favorite is Jack Frost,” she said, “because I don’t think that there’s a sadder song ever than [‘It’s Lonely Being One of a Kind’]” in which Robert Morse’s title character admits that “the happiness of being me is not what it’s cracked up to be.”
“It’s heartbreaking!” Grimes exclaimed. “It’s so hauntingly beautiful!” That it is, you can hear her sing a few bars above or remind yourself how poignant the original is below.
Videos: YouTube/Michael Thomas, liambiase1