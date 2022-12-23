Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.

“It’d be fun to go in and mess some stuff up.”

When The Young and the Restless needed a last-minute fill-in to play the role of Chance after Donny Boaz’s COVID-19 diagnosis in late 2020, the producers looked no further than Juston Gaston, the real-life hubby of Abby’s portrayer, Melissa Ordway! Being no stranger to daytime, having briefly played the part of Ben on Days of Our Lives, he jumped right into Abby and Chance’s romantic storyline. Gaston was thrilled to “get remarried” to his beloved bride one more time.

Even though the Santa Bootcamp star was already friends with everyone from the crew and the cast thanks to his wife’s decade on the soap, he found that “it was nice to step in and work with everyone” in a very different capacity. That begs the question: Would he like to return to the show as a new character to romance the now-single Abby?

Gaston had quite the devious answer for us. “I think a villain would be fun. Maybe come in as a villain, have a little vendetta maybe,” he grinned. “It’d be fun to go in and mess some stuff up, you know, be the bad guy.”

Of course, love would ultimate do what it always does: “Abby’s love could change him,” smiled the handsome actor. And now that Abby’s tryst with Devon has taken her and Chance’s marriage beyond the breaking point, this might be the perfect time for a new man to enter the picture and remind Abby that she’s young, restless and ready to love again!

