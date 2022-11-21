Credit: CBS screenshot

Monday, November 21, marks the actor’s comeback to Genoa City.

Ahead of his reappearance on The Young and the Restless, Michael Graziadei took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at his debut — well, his latest debut, anyway. “Beyond excited to be back home in Genoa City,” he wrote, “and working with the incomparable Michelle Stafford,” who plays Daniel’s mom, Phyllis.

Recently, the fan favorite opened up to Soap Opera Digest about what was in store for his character. (In a word… Lily!) He also told the magazine about how he surprised his castmates by showing up at a photo shoot. “It was really nice that everybody was happy to see me,” he said, “as opposed to, ‘Ugh, not this guy again.'”

Somehow, we find it hard to believe that Graziadei could ever engender that reaction. Heck, it was one of his co-stars that actually set in motion his return to the show. After Bryton James (Devon) and Christel Khalil (Lily) paid the alum a house call to meet his twins — and James learned that his pal might be open to a comeback — he spread the word among the powers that be. One thing led to another, and before Graziadei knew it, he was playing Daniel again.

