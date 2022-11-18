Credit: John Paschal/JPI

“It’s probably not going to look like I know what I’m doing… ”

Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, The Young and the Restless) is ready to celebrate the Christmas season with his wife and former co-star, Melissa Ordway (Abby), and their two girls, Olivia, and Sophie. But first, he had to wrap his new Lifetime movie Santa Bootcamp, which was directed by Melissa Joan Hart, and starring Rita Moreno, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Emily Kinney.

In the holiday film, he plays a chef with a heart of gold, who — naturally — falls in love with another Santa bootcamp attendee (Kinney) — and together, they are schooled in the spirit of Christmas by Moreno’s magical character. One highlight for Gaston was showing off his real-life culinary skills in a baking scene where “things get a little steamy” over sourdough.

“It was fun to do that,” Gaston told us, admitting that he loves to cook… even if that doesn’t necessarily translate to the small screen. “I know at one point, I was supposed to be chopping some stuff and I think the knife was dull. And I was like, ‘It’s probably not going to look like I know what I’m doing here. My knife skills are much better than this.'”

Surprisingly, there was no musical number despite the incredible talents assembled, so he has an idea for next holiday season. “[Emily] does music. I do music. Marissa does music. Rita does music,” Gaston mused. “You know, it was a missed opportunity. We need a Santa Bootcamp 2, where it’s a musical or something.” Lifetime, are you listening?

Santa Bootcamp airs Saturday, November 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream the next day.

