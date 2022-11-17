Credit: John Paschal/JPI

It’s never easy to say goodbye.

Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.

It was there that Bregman first met Hogan’s Heroes star Robert Clary who, at the time, was playing Salem crooner Robert LeClair. That, though, wasn’t the only time the two crossed paths. The primetime-turned daytime star also spent time on Young & Restless as restaurateur Pierre Roulland and on Bold & Beautiful as another restaurateur named Pierre Jourdan. (We’re sensing a pattern here.)

Clary, we learned just today, sadly passed away at the age of 96. And Bregman, whose own incredible career gave her the chance to perform with him on multiple soaps, wasted no time in honoring the legendary actor.

“I had the wonderful honor of acting beside this wonderful man,” the actress shared on her Instagram stories. “I was 14 when I met him on Days of Our Lives and then got to work with him again on The Young and the Restless. He was as talented as he was sweet and funny. Fly high, Robert. You will be so missed.”

Who could have ever seen their lives intersecting like that twice over?

As nice as it is to look back and marvel over Clary’s life and career, it’s wonderful to hear from someone who actually knew him and loved him. Our thoughts are with Bregman and Clary’s family and friends in this difficult time.

