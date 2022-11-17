Credit: CBS/Getty Images, NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Robert Clary passed away on November 16.

It’s another sad day for daytime: Soap-hopper Robert Clary has died. Though the French-born actor was best known for his 1965-71 stint as POW Corporal Louis LeBeau on the WWII-set sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, he was a familiar face to fans of afternoon television. (Watch his interview with the Television Academy Foundation below.)

A survivor of a Nazi concentration camp himself, Clary made his daytime debut in 1972, as Days of Our Lives’ Robert LeClair, a singer who often performed duets with his buddy, the proprietor of Doug’s Place and married Rebecca North when she couldn’t get babydaddy Johnny Collins to “I do” so. (That would turn out to be sort of a specialty of Clary’s characters.)

Credit: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The rising star, only 5’1″ in height, left the then-NBC sudser after only a year to play The Young and the Restless’ Pierre Roulland, a restaurateur who married waitress Sally McGuire when she couldn’t get babydaddy Snapper Foster to “I do” so. (Told ya.)

Credit: CBS/Getty Images

After Pierre was killed off, his portrayer made tracks back to Days of Our Lives, sticking around this time until ’83. Following another three-year stay in Salem, Clary moved over to The Bold and the Beautiful, where from 1990-92 he was Pierre Jourdan, a Parisian restaurateur whose dream of opening a café in the US came true, thanks to Eric Forrester.

On this somber occasion, pay your respects to the other daytime vets that 2022 has taken from us by perusing the below photo gallery.

Video: YouTube/Television Academy Foundation