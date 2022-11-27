“I’ve been kissing Santa Claus.”

Getting to play Mr. and Mrs. Claus is a pretty big responsibility around the holidays, and it’s one that The Young and The Restless‘ Camryn Grimes takes very seriously. Not only does she get to voice Mrs. Claus in Disney’s new stop-motion animated special, Mickey Saves Christmas, but she has an in with Santa — her fiancé Brock Powell is voicing the jolly old fella himself.

Powell is a veteran at playing Santa, having stepped into the role in last year’s Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas, but he had no say in who would play his missus. Grimes got the role all on her own talents and it happened on a very special day — one that Powell likes to call their “extended Christmas miracle.” You see, the audition date was also the day he planned to propose to his beloved, which just so happened to be her birthday: January 7.

The audition turned out to be a great ploy to get her out of the house — and Grimes nailed her recording. “When I went in to record, they were like, ‘Oh, so here’s your Mr. Claus. You’re going to be speaking with him,'” she shared during our chat, which you can watch below.

“I know him very well,” she told the casting folks. “I know who he is. I live with him. I’ve been kissing Santa Claus!” And wouldn’t you know it, Grimes booked the job, got an engagement ring, and celebrated her birthday all on the same day.

Powell called it “really special day” for both of them, and one they will always remember. “We’re just giant Christmas people,” he revealed. “And we kind of celebrate all year long anyway.”

Mickey Saves Christmas will air simultaneously on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Jr. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7/6c and Monday, Nov. 28 on Disney+ and Hulu.

For more of our chat with the beyond adorable couple, check out the entire interview above.