Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

We’re not excited… you’re excited. Seriously though, we can’t wait!

Fans have been over the moon since Young & Restless began revealing the extra-special returns they have in store for the soap opera’s 50th anniversary year… and it’s about to get a little more real!

We’ve already seen some ‘returns’ via flashback, such as our beloved Katherine and Neil, and we’re looking forward to more as the season progresses, but there have also been some comebacks of characters we haven’t seen for years announced.

Making their way back to Genoa City soon, are two fan faves guaranteed to cheer up Phyllis, who recently cried on departing pal Amanda’s shoulder about her loneliness.

Her son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), who lives in Georgia with his daughter Lucy, and his father and Phyllis’ ex, rock star Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), will both be arriving in time to indulge in a little holiday cheer with the redhead… and others we’re sure!

Ms. Summers will undoubtedly be happy to have the numbers on “Team Phyllis” bolstered, and many fans have been hoping Daniel will also cross paths with his ex, Lily. She’s had her hands full with current live-in boyfriend Billy, who is quite literally putting the “restless” in Young & Restless. Also, newly single is Daniel’s former girlfriend Abby. Although she could be ensconced in Devon’s penthouse by the time he rolls into town.

As for Danny, he has history with quite a few of the ladies as well, such as Lauren, Traci, and Christine (Cricket), who has recently popped up as part of Mariah and Tessa’s adoption story.

In fact, it was Lauralee Bell, who just teased a first look at the return of the “Romalotti men” on her Instagram account as she posed with the duo behind the scenes at CBS studios. Can we just say how excited this sneak peek photo got us to see these two back on our television screens again?!?

We weren’t the only ones on cloud nine. Tracey Bregman enthused, “Love this!” in the comments, Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane) dropped applause and love emojis to show his appreciation, and Damian responded, “What a blast today with you both!!”

Bell first teased she was on the set filming a week ago, with this shot, under which Doug Davidson (Paul) remarked, “Looks familiar” with a “love it” emoji.

If you missed it, back in October, Bell shared a heart-warming photo cozied up with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eric Braeden (Victor) from the set and declared, “Nothing better than these two! ❤️ Huge love and respect!”

What are you hoping will happen with Daniel and Danny come home to Young & Restless? Let us know in the comment section below!

Find out who else is on our wish list of male characters who should return to Young & Restless below.