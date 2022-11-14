Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS; Howard Wise/JPI

When the cameras stop rolling, all bets are off.

Those in the business world of Genoa City have been up in arms these days on The Young and the Restless, what with Nate crossing enemy lines and leaving Chancellor-Winters to take over Sally’s job as CEO at Newman Media. However, when the cameras stop rolling, so does the family drama but that’s also when the shenanigans begin!

Related Story Young & Restless Alum Shares His Baby Joy: 'This Is What the Ultimate Surprise Looks Like'

Christel Khalil (Lily) posted a photo behind the scenes with her co-stars Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Sean Dominic (Nate), all happily smiling for the camera, and shared, “We have no fun at all.” And to prove it, or rather dispute it, she also included a video of the three having some fun over what Heinle was wearing. “The lady in red…” Khalil began to sing the lyrics from the 1986 Chris De Burgh song of the same name and continued, “is dancing with me, cheek to cheek.”

More: See Victoria’s former portrayer’s son all grown up

Heinle then joined in on the tune and put her cheek to Dominic’s, which led Khalil to put hers to his as well.

Fans loved the Instagram video and Larry Hoffman commented, “That lady in red is pretty special. It’s great to see you having fun like that. You all work so hard. This is special. And that fella is definitely outdone by you two very beautiful ladies.”

And we agree, it is always a treat to see the stars having fun behind the scenes!

Before you go, look back at photos from Khalil’s 20th Young & Restless anniversary party in the gallery below.