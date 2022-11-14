Young & Restless Alum Shares His Baby Joy: ‘This Is What the Ultimate Surprise Looks Like’
A balloon explosion that will be remembered forever.
In August, we passed along the news that The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo) and his wife Janaina were expecting a child together and now she and the former CBS daytime star gave fans a front row seat into their big gender reveal party.
On Saturday, November 12, Janaina shared a video from the event and expressed, “This is what the ultimate surprise looks like.”
With the crowd cheering them on from the sidelines, Canela, dressed in a pink shirt and his wife in a blue dress, the couple held up a big balloon labeled “boy ? girl.” Midway through the countdown, Canela popped the balloon and an explosion of pink fell upon them as others from the crowd showered them in pink smoke and confetti as well.
More: Backstage ‘crisis’ erupts at one soap
“We were so convinced that we would be welcoming a little boy into this world but God had other plans,” Janaina stated, “And today we all found out that I’m carrying a little half Brazilian half Cuban sweet baby girl. Can’t wait to meet you baby!”
And speaking of reveals, their pregnancy announcement couldn’t have been cuter with Janaina holding two positive pregnancy tests as her hubby held one just for good measure in the background, to which she had stated, “It’s official… I’ve peed on about 24 of these things and it looks like our little baby Canela will be joining the party early 2023.”
We send the couple our very best and can’t wait to meet their little girl!
And you can meet the real-life kids of other soap stars right now by viewing our photo gallery below.