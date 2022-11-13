Credit: CBS screenshot

Phyllis, Nikki and Ashley continue to move against Diane.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 14-18, Diane may just be about to crack. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Nikki, Phyllis and Ashley have been working together to get Diane out of town since the minute she showed up back from the dead in Genoa City. When Tucker McCall returned to town not long after Diane, everyone immediately suspected a connection. Indeed Tucker had been helping Diane, but at the same time using her to get intel on Ashley and the Abbotts. He especially wanted to get back in Ashley’s good graces.

Last week Tucker spilled the beans to Ashley about Diane’s involvement with Jeremy Stark, who used her to smuggle laundered money. He told her Jeremy was how to put the fear of God into Diane and chase her out of town.

In a preview of what is to come, Diane confronts Phyllis, Ashley and Nikki. She tells Phyllis she’s tried to ignore her, but Phyllis snaps, “What makes you think we don’t have proof of your crimes?” Have they located proof of Diane’s adventures in money laundering?

Diane loses it and yells, “I’m better than the three of you put together when it comes to paying dirty, so back off or I will turn the tables on you so fast your heads will spin!” A gleeful Ashley notes, “She’s close to the breaking point!” Will the trio finally break Diane, or will she live up to her words and turn the tables on them?

