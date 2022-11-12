Credit: CBS screenshot

Mariah wants answers as to what is going on between Chance and Abby.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of November 14-18, Kyle questions his mother about her past. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Abby and Devon’s life blew up last week when Chance and Amanda walked in on them naked together on the couch in an intimate position. Chance told Abby that he didn’t think he was the right person for her and that he couldn’t give her what she wanted. Amanda meanwhile informed Devon she was going back to Virginia and to her family. Coming up, Mariah confronts Abby about what is going on and refuses to let up until she knows what happened. An emotional Abby reveals, “Chance didn’t come home last night.” But will she tell her friend why?

Billy was able to stop a distraught Chelsea from taking her own life, talking her off the ledge, literally. His focus on Chelsea hasn’t gone unnoticed by Lily, and even Jill expressed her concerns about where his priorities were. Next week, Adam is thankful for Billy saving the life of the mother of his child but wonders what his continued involvement in Chelsea’s recovery means. Does Billy even know the answer to that question?

Tucker revealed to Ashley his connection to Jeremy Stark, as well as Diane, who Stark used to launder money for him. He let her know that Stark was the ammunition she needs to keep Diane away from her family and strike the fear of God into her. Next week, Kyle confronts his mother and asks, “Did you help put Stark in jail?” Will she be truthful with her son?

