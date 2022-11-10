Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

“Are you kidding me? Is this real life?!”

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!

“I feel so incredibly grateful and lucky to be part of the Hallmark family! Growing up, I would drive past Hallmark’s headquarters nearly every day and dream about getting the chance to be in one of their movies some day,” King stated in a press release. “Getting to make three Hallmark movies this year has already been so amazing and I’m so excited for what’s to come. I get to be in Hallmark movies for a living! Are you kidding me? Is this real life?!”

“Hunter King brings such a spark to each role she brings to life and has been a wonderful addition to the Hallmark family,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Hallmark Media. “We’re thrilled to continue to work with Hunter and know viewers will be completely charmed by her performance in A Royal Corgi Christmas.”

King’s Countdown to Christmas debut premieres on Friday, November 25 , at 8 pm, where she plays an American dog trainer named Cecily, who is hired by a prince (Jordan Renzo) in hopes of winning his mother’s love back with the gift of an adorable but unruly corgi — one that he hopes to make presentable for the annual Christmas ball.

We can’t wait to see what King brings to Hallmark next and will keep readers updated when details of her new movies are released.

