The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime.

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!

“Weekend pic with my dad,” Case captioned the adorable shot, along with the words “best man, dad jokes, family, brunch and laugh.”

Fans loved the post and thanked Case for sharing the personal moment.

Speaking of sharing… her Genoa City character has been sharing a lot these days in the wake of Rey’s death. Sharon has thrown herself into helping others by sharing good advice and being there as a mother figure for her new daughter-in-law Tessa, not to mention always being a good friend for Adam to vent to, as well as Sally, Nick, Mariah, Noah, the list goes on and on and most recently, she helped convince Chelsea to get the treatment needed in order to come to gripes on her mental health.

And if you’re wondering if Sharon will ever find love again, in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Case expressed that she was glad her character had been taking a break from romance after losing Rey because “that’s necessary. To not do that would have said something else about who Sharon is.” After losing her spouse, the last thing she would want to do right now is to “get out and start dating again, so it was absolutely necessary for her to take a break and focus on herself and her kids.”

And we’re glad Case took a break from her reel-world to spend some time with her pops!

