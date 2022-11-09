Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The surprises and shocks just kept coming and viewers had a lot to say about it!

Young & Restless viewers who were expecting Abby and Devon’s transgression to stop at a passionate kiss were floored to tune back in the next day and see them all but swinging from the chandeliers as they romped all over his penthouse!

Fans were shocked — mostly in a good way — at the Young & Restless writers going there. We have to say, they really are pulling out all the stops for the 50th anniversary!

Devon and Abby! Damn! The wall, the couch, the stairs, the floor 🥵🔥 #YR — Dominique ♥️ (@ohheyitsdomxo) November 8, 2022

I’m watching again. That was insane! Abby and Devon were hungry. They did it all over the couch, the piano, the stairs, up against the wall, on the floor. Bravo @MelissaOrdway @BrytonEjames for bringing love in the afternoon back to soaps! #YR pic.twitter.com/58L0CoLlrY — Deidre (@Dee1Deidre) November 8, 2022

Even viewers who called out the cheating as morally wrong, and those who don’t like the idea of “Dabby” as a pairing, were willing to admit the sex scenes were scorching hot:

Welp don’t like Devon & Abby together but damn #YR 🔥🔥🔥 — M L Josephine (@Books_R_Better) November 8, 2022

Just watching the Devon and Abby s*x scenes right now. I think it’s wrong, but oh boy, I think they should be flashing “PG” up on the screen. 🔥#YR — 🌻Maureen (@moreorless36) November 9, 2022

However, the nature of the scenes inspired some debate among fans:

It’s about dang time. Sex scenes have been too edited up lately. — Sirena (@syrenawolf) November 8, 2022

The surprises kept coming as Devon and Abby didn’t leap off of each other post-coitus, and instead cuddled up so Abby could soak in the feeling of “being seen and cared for”. Amanda had already arrived outside the door, and despite a detour to Nate’s apartment (to defend Devon no less), she was back at the door ready to enter when Chance appeared. Oh, the timing! This made for big soapy drama when they entered the penthouse together only to find Abby and Devon with their bodies entwined on the sofa.

WOW!!!!! Amanda and Chance walking in on Devon and Abby NAKED!!!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

OMG!!!!!

Their faces were priceless. #YR — Ⓐⓛⓔⓧⓐ (@AlexxaYR) November 9, 2022

Man, oh man oh man! I didn’t even think Amanda would bust Devon and Abby, but then they threw in Chance too! 😱😱😱 Yikes! Tomorrow, I need to be in front of the tv with a stiff drink! 😂#YR @YandR_CBS — Wayne Pittman, Jr. ♑💪🏿😈👅🌊 (@Sony12Play) November 8, 2022

Though some argued the reveal came too soon:

Chance & Amanda finding out immediately kinda ruins it tho. Devon & Abby should’ve been a long affair. This the most drama this show has had in YEARS & they didn’t even let it last a day lmao #YR — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) November 8, 2022

The overall reaction to all of it, was surprised delight that Young & Restless writers had remembered how to write soapy drama:

I’m not going to lie. The ending to today’s #YR w/ Chance/Amanda walking in on Abby/Devon was good, soapy fun. Much better than the incessant hypocritical conversations about the same few people who are apparently too awful to be accepted or redeemed (Diane, Adam, Tucker). — TV Untitled (@TVUntitled) November 9, 2022

This Devon and Abby sex scene is the kind of heat we deserve! After months or boring #YR might be back. pic.twitter.com/tRYW8QzDdd — Whitley Marion (@WhitleyMarionGW) November 8, 2022

Little late but I am loving the messiness of Devon and Abby!! And Chance and Amanda walking in!!💀 #YR pic.twitter.com/za8EHPa4Ug — Claire bear 🐻 (@ClaireW06063745) November 8, 2022

Understandably, the encounter left fans of Abby and Devon’s long-standing friendship concerned about what the future may hold:

Damn. Devon and Abby trending on Twitter. Wow. I will say they have been friends a long long time. Hope this doesn’t ruin it. #YR — Tracey (@sweetsucre) November 4, 2022

And anticipating the fallout:

My fervent wish is that Jill finds out what Devon and Abby did to her precious grandson before she leaves town #YR — Sophia ☮️ (@Sophia_in_NYC) November 8, 2022

🤣🤣 imagine when Tucker finds out about Devon and Abby !!! #YR — Olga In (@Olgain) November 8, 2022

There is no way Abby doesn’t get pregnant right?? If Abby and Devon are already going down as cheaters, the cherry on top is Abby finding out she’s pregnant & Chance knowing for a fact that she cheated cuz he definitely couldn’t be the father 🤣🤣🤣 I’m screaming#YR — Butterfly 25 🦋 (@defclubmix) November 7, 2022

What did you think about the wild twist with Devon and Abby? Have your say in the comment section.

