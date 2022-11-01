Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Marvels at a Co-Star’s Performance: ‘You Have Moved Me, Girl’
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor took notice — and so did many viewers out there.
The Young and the Restless fans recently watched as Chelsea reached her emotional breaking point after leaving Noah’s club and headed to the building’s rooftop. “Please, I can’t take it anymore,” she stated. “I just need the pain to go away.” From there, she climbed to the edge of the rooftop and looked down. As she struggled with the voices in her head, Billy appeared and tried to talk her off the edge and in the end, though Chelsea wanted to end her pain once and for all, Billy managed to prevent her suicide attempt.
The scenes were extremely heartbreaking yet very real, and we weren’t the only ones to take notice. Eric Braeden (Victor) responded to a fan’s post to add his praise for his co-star Melissa Claire Egan for the “absolutely riveting performances” and expressed, “I was very moved!”
MELISSA CLAIRE EGAN HAS GIVEN ABSOLUTELY RIVETING PERFORMANCES!! I was very moved! 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️
Fans rallied in response to the tweet with their thoughts as well and many deemed Egan’s latest work as Emmy-worthy — and we have to agree. Others shared their own stories about losing loved ones to suicide and while it was tough to watch, they were glad with the way the CBS soap portrayed the scenes.
Oftentimes soaps incorporate real issues into their storylines with the hopes of bringing awareness and helping others who are suffering through similar issues and there were Twitter followers who commented under the post to say that the scenes made them realize things about their own mental health — things that they hadn’t before…
And, you are not alone… There are many people who suffer from such pain and believe they would be better off by taking permanent actions. However, please, always remember… help is available because your life is valuable — you matter.
As Egan and Jason Thompson (Billy) shared in the post below, all you have to do is “call 988. Trained counselors are available 24/7.”
