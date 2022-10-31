Credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI (3), Howard Wise/JPI (2)

The character in question makes the likes of Ashland Locke and Tucker McCall look like Mr. Nice Guys.

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon is probably beyond relieved that Cameron Kirsten is long gone from Genoa City. You’ll recall that their relationship (if you can call it that) was abusive from the start. But Sharon Case sees a lot of potential for juicy story in the villain.

“I would love it if [he] came back,” the Emmy winner tells Soap Opera Digest. “He was a great addition to the show. He was that really smart, wealthy, good-looking businessman who was sort of a Victor Newman.”

Cameron was also sick and sadistic — not that the soap hasn’t regularly reworked villains so that they could stick around. (Right, Michael? Phyllis? Even Victor!) And if the baddy were to be sprung from prison, Sharon might be able to get the closure that she was denied almost 20 years ago. “I think he and Sharon still have some unfinished business,” she says.

As an added bonus, were The Young and the Restless to bring back Cameron, it could potentially play him opposite Diane — a fun twist, given that his portrayer, Linden Ashby, is married to her portrayer, Susan Walters. (The two met and fell for one another back in the 1980s, when they played Curtis Alden and Lorna Forbes on Loving.)

Plus, while Sharon is working out her lingering issues with Cameron — a trauma the likes of which he put her through isn’t easily forgotten — he could be plotting up a storm with Diane, who is always at risk of needing a new partner in crime.

