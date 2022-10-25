Credit: CBS; Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI; Ed McGowan/Plain Joe Studios

It will be live and in-person for the first time since 2019.

The 10th Annual OpportuniTea with Kate Linder and Friends for March of Dimes Canada is back! On Sunday, December 11, various stars from The Young and the Restless will come together for a good cause and an afternoon of fun.

This year’s event will take place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel at 100 Front Street West in Toronto and will be hosted by Linder (Esther), who has been March of Dimes Canada’s Ambassador of Conductive Education since 2012, with her castmate Christian LeBlanc (Michael) serving as co-host. Young & Restless stars taking part include Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon), Mishael Morgan (Amanda) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) with Global TV’s The Morning Show host Carolyn MacKenzie emceeing the cast Q&A.

The mask-friendly event will include an autograph session as well as live and silent auctions — and all the while, you’ll be supporting March of Dimes Canada’s Conductive Education program.

“At March of Dimes Canada, we believe childhood with a disability can and should be beautiful, but we know it’s not always easy. All proceeds from OpportuniTea with Kate Linder and Friends will go to ensuring that children and youth living with disabilities can achieve their full potential through programs like Conductive Education©.”

The VIP Meet and Greet with the cast is $275 and will begin at 12:15 pm EST followed by the High Tea, with the autograph and photo session to follow, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Preferred seating is $175 and regular seating is $125.

Visit OpportuniTea for more information and to buy your tickets today.

