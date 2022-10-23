Credit: CBS screenshot

Diane doesn’t appear phased one bit about her secrets being revealed.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 24 – 28, Phyllis is sure Diane is at her breaking point. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

It appeared the walls were closing in on Diane. Victor, Phyllis, and Nikki weren’t the only ones who felt Tucker and Diane were connected, as the rumors started to make their way to an intrigued Jack. Even though Diane lied to his face that she had no connection to Tucker, with Talia Morgan back in town trying to link the two, Diane decided to tell Jack the whole truth. But was it the truth?

Diane claimed someone set her up with a new identity in Los Angeles, and later she fell head over heels for a man named Jeremy Stark, who at first glance appeared to be a wealthy jet setter. Just her type! However, he used her to smuggle laundered money during their trips together. Tucker then entered the picture and blackmailed Diane over this… How convenient! He wanted Diane to get back in with the Abbotts, and particularly feed him information on Ashley.

In the preview of what is to come, Diane snaps at Phyllis that she’s like a vulture. Phyllis then informs Nikki that Diane is at her tipping point and it’s only a matter of time before she snaps. But is she? Because she looks pretty confident in this new promo!

Jack lets Ashley know that Diane has been lying to them from the beginning, and probably clues her in on Tucker’s involvement. Ashley notes that Diane is far too involved in their family and they can’t let her get in any deeper. She warns him, “Our entire family needs to be prepared for anything.”

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube