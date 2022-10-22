Credit: CBS screenshot

Diane may or may not be at her breaking point.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 24 – 28, Adam encounters Chelsea when she’s most vulnerable. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

With Jack questioning Diane’s connection to Tucker, and Talia Morgan back in town digging, Diane finally confessed all to Jack. She told him the story of being set up with a new identity in Los Angeles and falling hard for a man named Jeremy Stark. However, she soon learned he was using her as a mule for laundered money. She was blackmailed into continuing working for him, and later Tucker appeared and began to blackmail her as well. She revealed that Tucker wanted access to the Abbotts and for her to keep tabs on Ashley, and it was Tucker who found Allie. This week, Phyllis swears to Nikki that Diane is at her tipping point, and it’s only a matter of time before she snaps.

Sally rejected Adam’s romantic rooftop advances, though later admitted to Chloe that Adam started to get to her. She and Nick later considered pulling the plug on their relationship, but Nick later urged Sally to figure out what it is she really wants. However what she wants could get more complicated seeing that in the preview of what is to come, Nick informs Sally that Newman Enterprises has decided to replace her and Chloe at Newman Media.

Connor opened up to Adam about his troubles dealing with Johnny, and that it doesn’t feel like his mom loves him the same way she used to. Adam connected with Chelsea and felt their son might need professional help in dealing with all the recent changes. Connor later told his mother he wanted to go back to the ranch with his father. Next week, a rejected-looking Chelsea opens her door to find Adam standing there. He asks, “You okay?”

What do you think viewers? Will Nick’s news be the nail in the coffin of anything further happening between him and Sally? And could family troubles bring Adam and Chelsea back together?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out which couple might be at the end of the line.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube