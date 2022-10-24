Credit: CBS

“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it.

Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.

“It was odd that he and Sharon never resolved what was between them and then she burned the ranch down,” she adds. “I think Sharon would want to say sorry for that.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Maybe she has… off screen. Though Sharon and Victor’s relationship has never been the same following their disastrous union — they were once as close as a father and daughter — he can again stand to be in the same room as her. “They’ve had some nice moments together where it seems that they may have patched things up, or they’ve grown beyond that,” the Emmy winner observes. “But they have never had a scene where she gave him a heartfelt apology.”

File that under: Moments we’d love to see. (Michelle Stafford has one for Phyllis and Victor, too; read it here.) Looking back, Sharon owes Victor a great deal, in Case’s estimation. “She really looked up to him and learned a lot from him. She felt safe because he was there, and that helped her to become the person she is, because those were her formative years.”

