Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It was a trip that they will never forget.

In the beginning of the week, we related the happy news that The Young and the Restless’ Rory Gibson (Noah) proposed to his girlfriend Alicia Ruelas — and she said yes. Since then, the CBS soap actor posted a video filled with various memories from their Hawaiian getaway, including a shot of him on bended knee, holding out a ring and waiting for Ruelas’ “yes.”

The video starts out with a gorgeous view of the resort and not only shows Ruelas floating in the ocean but follows her and Gibson as they stroll down the beach. From there, we’re shown some of the local feathery residents, an adorable shot of Gibson kissing his lady love on the cheek, as well as a few of their travel companions.

The couple even shared a view of the pool from their lounge chairs and some of the nightlife, including a hula dance. Tasty desserts were also captured, as well as more walks on the beach, a waterfall, Gibson taking a moment to get a few pull-ups in and the couple jumping off a rocky ledge.

There was a sweet moment when Gibson carved their initials in a bamboo stalk but there was nothing sweeter than when he got down on one knee and proposed on the beach. And the video wrapped up with Ruelas showing off her beautiful diamond engagement ring.

It’s clear the couple had one heck of a romantic trip to remember and we wish them all of the happiness in the world!

