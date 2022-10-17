Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It’s time to turn the page and start a new chapter.

Well fans, The Young and the Restless’ Rory Gibson (Noah) is officially off the market. Soaps.com sends the actor and his fiancée big congratulations on their engagement! Gibson revealed, through celebratory photos, that he had asked girlfriend Alicia Ruelas to marry him and she obviously said yes.

He posted three shots of the couple on a beach in Hawaii, one in each other’s arms, followed by another with all smiles and in the last, he gave followers a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring.

Ruelas posted photos of her own and shared with excitement, “Ahhhh! I’m going to be future Mrs. Gibson. I’m in shock!” And you could tell that it was the best kind of shock just from the look on her face in the various pics.

Gibson’s daytime peers came out to offer up their congratulations in the comments of the couple’s posts. Fellow castmate Courtney Hope (Sally) cheered, “Yay! Congrats! I’m so happy for you two!” as Sean Dominic (Nate) stated, “Congrats broski!” Other stars sent their love through heart emojis including Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) — and Beth Maitland (Traci) even sent a big “wow!”

More: Days of Our Lives star ties the knot

Gibson first introduced fans to his lady love, with the couple decked out in shades, on Instagram back in February.

And just last month he posted this sweet shot of the two.

Again, we wish Gibson and Ruelas our very best and hope they have many years of happiness ahead.

View photos of other Young & Restless stars and their real-life partners in our gallery below.