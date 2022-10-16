Credit: CBS screenshot

Adam destroys everything he touches according to his brother.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 17 – 21, Sally questions Adam’s love for her. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Chloe was thrilled when Sally confided in her about her feelings for Nick, and that she wanted to see where things could go for them. Chloe was thrilled she was finally getting Adam out of her system, though Sally confessed she was conflicted about her feelings for Adam.

Adam later lured Sally to a romantic rooftop dinner, under the guise to was an invite from Nick. He professed his love to her, and it seemed was making progress with her. That is until she realized he might be more interested in winning her away from his brother.

In a preview of what’s sure to be a love triangle involving the estranged brothers, Nick tells Sally that they clearly have chemistry, a lot of it.

On the rooftop, Adam cries to Sally that it kills him to think about her with another man. Sally asks Adam if he still loves her as much as he says he does. Is this Sally’s way of asking him to let her go if he cares for her as much as he claims?

Adam continues to try and make his case, and insists they fit together perfectly. However, Nick soon arrives, pushed by Chloe not to let Adam sink his hooks back into Sally. He orders his brother to stay away from Sally, that he’s dangerous, and he destroys everything he touches.

Which brother do you want to see Sally end up with? Let us know in the comments below!

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube