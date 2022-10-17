Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Good news could lead to a very bad time.

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… Oh, wait. It actually is a bird. A stork to be exact. Because the week of October 17, Mariah and Tessa learn that there’s an expectant mother who might want to give her baby to the newlyweds, Soap Opera Digest reports. There’s just one catch.

Labor Relations

Christine explains to “Teriah” that before making a decision, the pregnant woman would like to get to know her child’s prospective moms. “At this point, they’re willing to agree to any stipulation,” Camryn Grimes tells the magazine. “However, Mariah knows that disappointment could be lurking around any corner.”

What neither she nor Tessa may suspect, though, is that trouble may be around that corner, too, just chilling with disappointment and waiting to pounce.

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

On the surface, it sounds amazing that this stranger might want to have “Teriah” adopt her child. But this is a soap opera, not real life, so what are the odds that this woman is stable? Our hunch is that Young & Restless is about to introduce to the canvas a new psycho, one with whom Mariah and Tessa will have to play nicely in order to start their family.

The question is, how nicely will they have to play? Will the mom in question become fixated on Mariah or Tessa and perhaps insist on altering their agreement so that she can remain a part of the tot’s life, just as, like, a nanny? Then, would she threaten to snatch back the baby if the object of her obsession didn’t “admit” to feelings for that she doesn’t really have and embark on an affair?

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

An Impossible Choice

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that it’s Mariah on whom Mom becomes focused. Let’s also say, to keep the baby for herself and Tessa, Mariah gives in to Mom’s demands and starts sleeping with her. When Tessa finds out, does she believe Mariah’s explanation, that she was only trying to spare them the heartache of losing their child? Or does Tessa conclude that Mariah just cheated on her again, like she did with sexy drink-slinger Lindsay? We’d be awfully curious to find out.

Review “Teriah’s” love story in the photo gallery below.