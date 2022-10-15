Young & Restless Preview: Summer Grills Sally About Her Relationship With Her Father — and Nate Is Made an Offer
Mariah and Tessa receive good news.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 17 – 21, Nate gets an offer. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Sally opened up to Chloe that she was giving things a chance with Nick, and Chloe was just happy that she was trying to move on from Adam. Of course, Adam later tricked Sally into meeting him for a romantic dinner, but it only made Sally realize Adam cared more about getting her away from Nick than winning her back. As Nick began to have doubts that Sally was ready to move on, Summer began noticing her father’s interest in Sally. Coming up Summer wants to know what’s going on between her and her father and asks Sally, “Why are you spending time together outside of the office?”
Ever since she was a surrogate for Chance and Abby, Mariah has felt the longing to be a parent. After she and Tessa married, they announced they were looking into adoption. This week their chance at a child may happen as Christine tells Mariah and Tessa she has news — good news.
After pleading with Elena to come home, she shocked Nate with the news that she was leaving him, as well as Genoa City. She planned to take a job in Baltimore and told him this was goodbye. It was the push Nate needed to confess his plot to take over Chancellor-Winters to Devon and Lily and was promptly fired. In the end, he lost his job and Elena. Next week, Victoria tells Nate, “I’m going to find you a suitable position here. Chancellor-Winters’ loss is Newman’s gain.” Could this be a new beginning for Nate? Or will it be the clue Devon and Lily need to know who he was in cahoots with?
Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who puts Tucker in the hot seat.
Check out the photo gallery of our updated soap opera drinking game
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube