A look into what’s coming up in Genoa City.

By now fans are surely aware that The Young and the Restless fave Michael Graziadei is set to return to the CBS soap as Phyllis’ son Daniel and her portrayer, Michelle Stafford, has served up something special for a pre-Thanksgiving treat. The actress took to Instagram to share some photos from behind the scenes with her onscreen TV son — and one of them had Graziadei laughing all the way into the comments under her post.

“Just smelling the Graz,” Stafford shared, along with a shot of her leaning in with a smile as her co-star stood there with his eyes closed, wearing a smile of his own. “Also,” she continued. “Watch our Thanksgiving show and you’ll understand the rest of the pictures here.”

The ones in question were a series of pictures of Stafford and Graziadei on the set of Noah’s nightclub, sporting different expressions.

Now, we get the first photo, as these two longtime pals love to joke around — and Graziadei’s response, consisting of three laughing emojis under her post, let Stafford know just how funny he found her comment. However, like Stafford stated, we’ll have to wait until the November holiday to see how the photo-booth style pics play into the mix and fans couldn’t be happier to have the mother/son duo back in action again…

Ginger B. Kitzerow cheered, “Love it! Can’t wait,” as Caress Victoria Wheeler stated to Stafford, “So great to see him on screen with you.” And even their fellow castmates Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) sent their love to the two!

And, as an added tease, Kelsey Wang (Allie) posted a photo with Peter Bergman (Jack) that is likely tied to the holiday episode as well. “We filmed a special episode,” she shared. “Peter was my first scene partner on Young & Restless and one of my biggest supporters since day one, along with Beth [Maitland] and Eileen [Davidson] and many others. I have learned so much from them. The chemistry you see with the Abbotts is real onstage and off. Grateful and humbled to work with this wonderful group of people.”

So, any ideas as to what the photos are teasing about the upcoming episode? Share your thoughts in the comments.

